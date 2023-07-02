"Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand," says Sreejita De as she shares wedding pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : 'Bigg Boss 16' fame Sreejita De took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her wedding ceremony. Sreejita got married to Michael Blohm-Pape on July 1 in a church in Germany. They both looked stunning together.

The 'Uttaran' actor posted pictures from the special day of her life. In the first picture, she and Michael were seen gazing at the church altar. He is wearing a black suit, and she is wearing a white gown. Sreejita also carried flowers in her hands. Sreejita is sporting a diamond necklace and minimal makeup. After the ceremony, they can be seen kissing in the third photo.

She wrote in the caption, "Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreejita De (@sreejita_de)

After her post, many of her fans and industry friends congratulated the couple on their new beginning.

Actor Shiv Thakare wrote, "Congratulations"

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also mentioned, "Congratulations to the newly weds"

Apart from them, Archana Gautam, Jigyasa Singh, Monalisa, and Shaleen Malhotra among others also congratulated them.

Earlier, she also expressed her disappointment over many of her friends missing out on her wedding ceremony.

She mentioned, "I am so excited about my wedding but at the same time one thing is bothering me, my very close friends Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik will not be able to attend my wedding. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is busy travelling so she won't be able to make it. Rashami Desai might come as she is shooting in London, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also has some prior work-related commitments."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor