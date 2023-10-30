"Today's match was so thrilling": Sharmila Tagore graces 27th Bhopal Pataudi Cup event

New Delhi [India], October 30 : New Delhi on Sunday witnessed a very interesting match between Achievers Blue and Jindal Panther in the renowned Bhopal Pataudi Cup, which is hosted by the House of Pataudi.

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore was the chief guest of honour at the event. She graced the occasion with her presence and had the unique privilege of congratulating each and every competitor in the competition.

Talking about the event, Sharmila told ANI, "This is the 27th year of the Bhopal Pataudi Cup and I am absolutely happy as today's match was so thrilling it was so close. I was a little partial for Jindals as they have been traditional winners with one most matches for this particular cup. It was a very interesting match and very close. The commentary was very interesting because it really made you understand the game which makes it more interesting to the spectator."

She added, "It's always great to be here and feel the spirit in the air. The Pataudi Cup is very close to our hearts and it's great to be back for another year to support all the players. This year we have the honour of hosting the Chief of Army which means a lot to us. And we're in association with the House of Pataudi for this Polo Cup, so it's great that this cup could unite us all."

The thrilling Bhopal Pataudi Cup final between Achievers Blue and Jindal Panther took place at the Jaipur Polo Ground in New Delhi. Jindal Panther team emerged victorious and outplayed the Achievers in every aspect of the game, winning the finals of the Bhopal Pataudi Cup 11 goals to 7.

It was the 4th consecutive title win for the Jindal Panther in the month after Jindal Panther Polo Cup. For Jindal Panther, Simran Shergill scored 4, Siddhant Sharma 6 and Samir Suhag 1 goal. For the runner-up team Achievers Blue Danial Otamendi did 1, Rehat Virk 1 and Abhimanyu Pathak 5 goals.

General Manoj Pandey, Chief of Army Staff, handed the historic trophy to the winning team, Jindal Panther. Veteran actor Padma Bhushan Sharmila Tagore presented awards to the runners-up.

Notably, Sharmila Tagore started her acting career at 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama 'The World of Apu'. She not only established herself in Bengali cinema but also became a prominent star of Bollywood.

She worked in movies such as 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem', 'Aradhana', 'Daag' and others. From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Bollywood stars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar, she acted opposite all these big names in the industry.

Meanwhile, Sharmila was recently seen on the screen after a long time. She featured in the family drama 'Gulmohar' alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Simran and Suraj Sharma.

Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film was released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar in March.

