"Together through thick and thin": says Satish Shah's close friend of 45 years, calls late actor "elder brother"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Veteran actor Satish Shah was cremated on Sunday in Mumbai in the presence of his family, friends, and colleagues from the industry.

While emotions ran high at the Pawan Hans crematorium, with his family and friends visibly struggling to hold back their grief, his closest co-stars, including the cast of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', also stood together to bid an emotional farewell.

Among them was Satish Shah's longtime friend, Arvind Mamaniya, who took part in the final rites and fulfilled his duties like a family member.

Speaking to ANI, Arvind Mamaniya, who had known the late actor for the last 45 years, expressed his grief at losing an "elder brother."

"We have been friends for a very long time. We grew up together. He was like my elder brother, and we were together through thick and thin. I even travelled with him when he was operated on. I was with him in Kolkata when he underwent a kidney transplant. He came back from that and was such a joyous and brave person. He recovered very fast from the operation. This came as a sudden shock for all of us, and for me, it is a very big loss. I don't know how I will fill the gap, but I will also miss him," Mamaniya said.

Satish Shah passed away on Saturday at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. According to the medical certification of cause of death issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the ''Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor passed away due to kidney-related complications.

While condolences have been pouring in since then, members of both the film and television fraternities have also offered their heartfelt tributes. Shah's mortal remains were kept at his Bandra residence for visitors to offer condolences.

On Sunday, the late actor's 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' co-stars were also spotted paying an emotional farewell to him at the cremation ground.

Naseeruddin Shah, Tikku Talsania, David Dhawan, Rumy Jafry, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ali Asgar, Deepak Parashar, Harish Bhimani, Avtar Gill, Angan Desai, Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Poonam Dhillon, Farah Khan, Prahlad Kakkar, Prasoon Joshi, and Sharad Saxena were also among those who attended Satish Shah's funeral in Mumbai.

