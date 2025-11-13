TOIFA 2025 set to be held on December 1, honouring women in films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : The upcoming edition of the Times of India Film Awards (TOIFA) 2025 is set to take place in Mumbai on December 1.

Presented by M3M India, TOIFA 2025 will celebrate exceptional talent and creativity across Hindi cinema and digital entertainment, uniting two worlds under one banner, TOIFA-OTT and TOIFA Theatrical Edition. The event will also spotlight outstanding achievements in both theatrical films and OTT originals (web films and series) released between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

Bringing audiences closer to the heart of the celebration, the People's Choice Voting Awards invite fans across the nation to honour their favourites and witness them take the spotlight on the prestigious TOIFA stage.

Guiding the grand showcase of excellence is the Advisory Council comprising industry figures like Siddharth Roy Kapur, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Nikkhil Advani, Shoojit Sircar, Rajkumar Hirani, Sameer Nair, Sonu Nigam, Ajay-Atul, Raveena Tandon, Kabir Khan and Madhureeta Mukherjee.

Through its groundbreaking, multi-layered selection process, the TOIFA Academy includes members from the Indian Film & TV Producers Council (IFTPC), Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA), Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), and Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA), along with the Advisory Council and an expert Screening Jury.

Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO of The Times of India, shared, "At The Times of India, we've always celebrated creativity in all its forms. The new edition of TOIFA expands that canvas, honouring both OTT and theatrical excellence, recognising the full spectrum of India's storytelling talent. This evolution reflects our enduring belief in credibility, inclusion, and the timeless power of great stories to inspire audiences everywhere."

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur remarked, "I look forward to the latest edition of TOIFA celebrating the wonderful work put forward by all filmmaking disciplines in the last year. My experience with TOIFA has been exemplary, and I commend them for their vision of creating an unbiased and objective framework to acknowledge the best talent our industry has to offer!"

Expressing his enthusiasm, playback singer Sonu Nigam said, "These awards will celebrate the fabulous work that has been put together in 2024. I want to put in a word of appreciation for TOIFA, which has put together an unbiased and objective framework to acknowledge the outstanding performances and creative brilliance the film industry has showcased."

Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor added, "Filmmaking is one of the most challenging yet deeply rewarding creative fields. True filmmakers don't chase fame; the story is always the hero, and distribution is its heroine. We've always rooted for the story first. Everything else follows. Winning an Oscar is just a moment in a long journey. There are many more milestones ahead for every Indian filmmaker who stands by bold, honest storytelling. Awards matter because they motivate creativity in a space where success isn't always quantifiable. What I appreciate about TOIFA is its democratic structure, a three-tier voting process that involves genuine industry participation, and that it is creating a truly trustworthy and lasting platform to celebrate Indian cinema."

This year, TOIFA aims to honour women in cinema through three special awards, recognising their fearless vision and transformative contributions that have not only shaped Indian filmmaking but also elevated it on the global stage.

The three awards in this category are: Visionary Woman of the Year, Powerful Voice in Cinema, and Champions of Change.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor