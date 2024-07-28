TOIFA OTT Awards 2023: Manoj Bajpayee, Vijay Varma share excitement about their wins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 : The Times of India Film Awards (TOIFA) event, held on July 27 in Mumbai, celebrated outstanding achievements in the Hindi entertainment industry, focusing on web films and series released in 2023.

The winners of this year's awards shared their excitement and gratitude in exclusive interviews with ANI.

Manoj Bajpayee, who was recognised for Acting Excellence Best Actor Award for 'Sirf Ek Banda Kaafir Hai,' expressed his happiness while speaking to ANI.

"You feel good, you feel happy that you got it for your hard work and for the hard work on behalf of the entire team and the film that we've done. Such an important film in the time that we are living in," he said.

Vijay Varma, who won the award for Acting Excellence in a Negative Role for 'Dahaad,' also shared his joy.

"I'm feeling fabulous, getting another award for 'Dahaad' and it's always good to get an award like this because you know that very powerful, prolific filmmakers were the jury members and when somebody who knows their business and who has been part of the business for so long recognizes your work, it's always very special."

Babil Khan, who won the award for Acting Excellence in a Supporting Role (Male) for 'The Railway Men,' spoke about his surprise and happiness.

"It feels very good. I asked my mother today if I will win and she said no. I won. And I'll go home now and show my mother this award and I am hoping that my mother will be happy."

The TOIFA event recognized exceptional talent across various categories, including acting, content creation, and technical expertise, celebrating the contributions to digital storytelling in the Indian film industry.

Key winners included Sonakshi Sinha for Acting Excellence (Female) for her role in 'Dahaad,' and Suvinder Pal Vicky for Acting Excellence (Male) for 'Kohraa.' 'Jubilee' emerged as a major winner, securing accolades for Excellence in Costume Design, Casting Ensemble, Writing, and Drama Series of the Year. Shahid Kapoor bagged the Male Actor Web Series award for 'Farzi.'

