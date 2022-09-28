Tollywood star Mahesh Babu's mother passes away, condolences pour in

Hyderabad, Sep 28 Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi passed away on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 70.

Indira Devi, who had been undergoing treatment at a leading hospital in the city since last week, breathed her last at home.

She is survived by her husband and veteran Telugu yesteryear star Krishna, her son Mahesh Babu, and three daughters.

Her death is the second tragedy to strike the Ghattamaneni family this year. Her elder son Ramesh Babu had passed away earlier this year.

A pall of grief engulfed the superstar's home on Wednesday. Tributes and condolence messages have begun pouring in to the family over social media.

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi was among the first to condole Mahesh Babu and Krishna. "Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Indira Devi garu. I convey my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna garu, brother Mahesh Babu, and the family" he tweeted in Telugu.

Film industry bigwigs have been making a beeline to the Ghattamaneni family home to pay their respects to the deceased matriarch.

Family sources said that the funeral will be held on Wednesday afternoon.

