Tom Blyth, Emily Bader to star in upcoming film adaptation of 'People We Meet on Vacation'

Washington [US], August 4 : Actors Tom Blyth and Emily Bader are set to star in a feature adaptation of Emily Henry's best-selling novel 'People We Meet on Vacation', reported Deadline.

Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner are producing. Laura Quicksilver of Temple Hill serves as executive producer. Erin Siminoff is the studio's project manager. The film is being developed as part of a collaboration in which Sony Pictures will give Netflix early access to any movie it plans to release for streaming.

The film follows free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex, who have been unexpected best friends for a decade despite living in separate locations and sharing every summer vacation. The delicate balance of their relationship is tested as they begin to doubt what everyone else has assumed may they be the ideal romantic match?

The novel was published in 2021 by Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House. It sold over 2 million copies in the United States, making it Henry's best-selling novel. The novel also received the Goodreads Choice Award for Romance.

Blyth recently acted as the lead in Lionsgate's blockbuster picture The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which grossed over 337 million dollars worldwide. He recently filmed three projects in a row: the independent feature Plainclothes, written and directed by Carmen Emmi and starring Russel Tovey and Maria Dizzia, the gritty prison drama Wasteman, produced by Agile Films and starring David Jonsson, written and directed by Calum Macdiarmid for Bankside and Lionsgate UK, and the highly anticipated film adaptation of the popular UbiSoft video game Watch Dogs for New Regency, starring Sophie Wilde.

Blyth will star in director Michael Winterbottom's film adaptation of Ernest Hemingway's classic war novel, A Farewell to Arms. In television, he reprised his titular role in the second season of MGM+ series, Billy The Kid, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Bader presently stars as the main heroine in Amazon Prime Video's satirical comic fantasy series, My Lady Jane. Gemma Burgess developed and co-runs the series, which is based on YA historical fiction novels from 2016. She now stars in the indie film Fresh Kills alongside Jennifer Esposito, Odessa A'zion, and Annabella Sciorra, reported Deadline.

