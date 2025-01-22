Tom Blyth to be seen in Claire Denis' 'The Cry of the Guards'

Los Angeles [US], January 22 : Actor Tom Blyth will be featured in Claire Denis' "The Cry of the Guards."

The project also features Mia McKenna-Bruce, Matt Dillon and Isaach De Bankole, as per Variety.

The film, adapted from Bernard-Marie Koltes' play "Black Battles With Dogs," was written by Denis, Suzanne Lindon and Andrew Litvack. The story unfolds over the course of one night near a construction site in Senegal, where a group of workers are confronted by a man seeking justice for his brother's death at the site.

The film is being produced by Curiosa Films and Vixens alongside Goodfellas and Saint Laurent Productions, with Senegal's Astou Production and backing from Arte France Cinema.

Blyth recently finished filming as the male lead in Netflix, Sony 3000 and Temple Hill's "People We Meet on Vacation," based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel written by Emily Henry, according to Variety.

Prior to that shoot, he filmed three back-to-back projects: the independent feature "Plainclothes," written and directed by Carmen Emmi, opposite Russel Tovey, based on the true story of underground "plainclothes" officers entrapping gay men, which is set to debut at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival; the gritty prison drama "Wasteman" opposite David Jonsson, written and directed by Calum Macdiarmid for Agile Films, Lionsgate UK and Bankside; and the highly anticipated film adaptation of the popular UbiSoft video game "Watch Dogs" for New Regency opposite Sophie Wilde, directed by French genre director Mathieu Turi.

