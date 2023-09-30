Tom Brady's biopic series ‘The Patriot Way’ is in works, deets inside

Los Angeles [US], September 30 : A biopic series on legendary American football quarterback Tom Brady is on the cards.

Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, who wrote The Fighter – a film about a lesser-known Boston-area athlete – are working on The Patriot Way, a scripted limited series in development about the GOAT quarterback and his dominant New England Patriots teams, Deadline reported.

The project will be adapted from “12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption,” the 2018 book by sports journalists Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge.

The Patriot Way chronicles Brady’s improbable rise from sixth-round NFL draft pick to his half-dozen Super Bowl wins with the Patriots, the Aaron Hernandez, Spygate and Deflategate scandals and Brady’s battle of wills with head coach Bill Belichick.

Excited about the series, Tamasy and Johnson said, "The New England Patriots dominated the professional sports landscape for 20 years. Our series will bring the audience inside Gillette Stadium, better known as Fortress Foxboro, to shed new light on the thrilling, historic come-from-behind victories; the dark side of success; and building a culture of winning at all costs.”

The Patriot Way will mark the third collaboration between the screenwriters and authors Sherman and Wedge. They worked together to adapt Sherman’s book The Finest Hours, which became the 2016 Disney film starring Chris Pine, and Sherman and Wedge’s Boston Strong, which Tamasy and Johnson adapted into 2016’s Patriots Day, starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Peter Berg.

In February 2023, Tom Brady announced his retirement from The National Football League (NFL). Brady announced his decision to retire from NFL on his social media, saying he "wouldn't change a thing" about his career.

"I'm retiring... for good," Brady said in an emotional video released on Twitter."I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me," Brady said in a video on Twitter."My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors I could go on forever, there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all," Brady said in the video.

Brady initially announced his retirement last year on 1 February 2022, before changing his mind 40 days later and returning to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. A seven-time Super Bowl champion and the league's enduring face throughout a more than 20-year career, he retires as the all-time passing yard and touchdown leader. Brady was one of the league's most efficient quarterbacks throughout the 2022 season, despite his age. He threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns as he led the Buccaneers to the playoffs for the second year in a row. Nonetheless, the 2022 season was one of the worst for a Brady-led club in his 22 years in the NFL, with Tampa Bay going 9-8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor