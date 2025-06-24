Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt reunite at 'F1' premiere in London, fans call it "legendary moment"

London [UK], June 24 : Fans on Monday witnessed a starry moment in London at the 'F1' premiere, where Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise publicly reunited for the first time in 24 years.

Both posed together on the red carpet. Pitt, 61, greeted his old friend with a hug before the smiling duo posed for photos. The actor-producer paired his recent buzz cut with a green double-breasted suit and flashy orange sunglasses, while Cruise, 62, wore a dark gray suit and aviators, as per PEOPLE.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLQyh0UyVMQ/?hl=en&img_index=1

In no time, their pictures went viral, leaving fans excited.

"Wow...legendary," a social media user commented.

"Icons together," another one wrote.

Pitt and Cruise starred together in Neil Jordan's 1994 horror classic, "Interview With the Vampire."

Recently, Pitt caught attention by telling E! News at the Mexico premiere for "F1" that he would be interested in acting opposite Cruise again.

"I'm not gonna hang my a** off airplanes," Pitt recently joked to E! News, quipping that he'll only star in a movie with Cruise, who's known for performing his own stunts, "when he does something again that's on the ground."

Still, the Fight Club alum said at the time that it's "sweet" to see Cruise be so supportive of his career after 1994's Interview With the Vampire.

"We did have our go-kart back in the '90s," Pitt reminisced, referencing how he and Cruise would go racing while filming the Anne Rice adaptation. "He got me in the end, I gotta admit."

Meanwhile, Pitt's film 'F1' is scheduled to be released on June 27. Pitt leads F1 as Sonny Hayes, a retired racer returning to Formula One in a fictional team. The Ehren Kruger-written film, made in collaboration with real-life F1 athletes like producer Lewis Hamilton, costars Damson Idris, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia and Javier Bardem.

