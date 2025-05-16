Tom Cruise gets surprise visit from Michael B. Jordan at Mission: Impossible premiere in London

London [UK], May 16 : Actor Michael B. Jordan surprised Hollywood star Tom Cruise as he visited the London premiere of his upcoming film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' on Thursday, May 15, to show his support for the actor.

According to People, the 62-year-old star was seen hugging Jordan. The two were also spotted sharing a brief conversation before posing for photos together.

Later that evening, Jordan took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures along with a caption that read, "I was too young to see the first Mission: Impossible in the theater, but now I get a chance to watch the final one... in IMAX!!!! Much love @tomcruise."

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

Cruise had earlier praised Jordan's upcoming film, 'Sinners' directed by Ryan Coogler, which is a vampire horror story set in 1930s Mississippi. Jordan plays twin roles in the movie. Cruise posted a photo of himself standing in front of a poster of the film, writing, "Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

The latest Mission: Impossible film premiered globally at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. It is directed and co-written by Christopher McQuarrie and features a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett.

Indian fans will get to see the film earlier than others, with a release date of May 17 six days ahead of the global release on May 23.

