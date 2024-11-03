Tom Cruise in talks to star in 'Days of Thunder' sequel

Washington [US], November 3 : After the success of 'Top Gun: Maverick', Hollywood star Tom Cruise is now gearing up for the next action drama, a sequel to Tony Scott's 1990 film 'Days of Thunder', as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He is in talks with Paramount to join the cast of the follow-up to his sports action drama film.

'Days of Thunder' was not a box office success when it was released and reviewers gave it mediocre to unfavourable reviews. However, having revived and modernised 1986's Top Gun with 2022's smash Top Gun: Maverick, the actor believes he can perform a similar feat with his racing drama.

There are certain factors like the script that the studio is looking for and "Cruise is about to start shooting the Revenant filmmaker Alejandro G. Inarritu's mysterious next film for Warner Bros./Legendary, developing a Doug Liman movie for Universal that's set in actual space, and he's developing a sequel to Maverick (which Cruise and Paramount both consider a top priority)," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"He's talking [to Paramount] about Top Gun and Days of Thunder," informed a studio insider. "It's going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script."

"I don't think a Days of Thunder sequel is a terrible idea," added the Paramount source. "You might have said that revisiting Top Gun was a terrible idea. I wouldn't discount it," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Days of Thunder' is a 1990 sports action drama film produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Tony Scott. The film stars Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, Cary Elwes, Caroline Williams, and Michael Rooker. It also features appearances by real-life NASCAR racers, such as Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace, Neil Bonnett, and Harry Gant.

