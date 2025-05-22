Tom Cruise on his viral method of enjoying popcorn during movies

Mumbai, May 22 Hollywood sensation, Tom Cruise recently made headlines for the way he eats his popcorn. A video of the 'Mission Impossible' star enjoying the snack in his unique way went viral on social media.

The clip featured Cruise frantically throwing popcorn into his mouth during a screening of his film in London.

The video concluded with Cruise saying in the background that he was being awarded the BFI Fellowship, as he continued to fill his mouth with some more popcorn.

Later on, Cruise reacted to the viral video during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" with Darius Butler.

Butler said, “I’ve never seen anyone eat popcorn this like", asking Cruise, "Are you actually eating popcorn or are you full of s--- right here, TC? I’ve got to know.”

To this, Cruise reacted with a laugh saying, “Man, I’m eating popcorn. They know when I’m going to these movies that I’m watching, I’m eating popcorn.”

Meanwhile, in another video, Cruise was seen calling out a fan for finishing his popcorn at the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning."

The clip going around on social media showed Cruise walking into a packed movie theater. As he passed by one of the cinema-goers in the front row, he stopped to ask him, "You ate all your popcorn already?", showing the empty bucket on the camera.

In another incident, Cruise proved his love for popcorn back in 2023 during a promotional video for "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1". Cruise announced, “I love my popcorn. Movies. Popcorn,” as he ate from a large bucket of popcorn on a leather sofa.

Cruise is presently busy promoting "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning."

The last installment in the "Mission Impossible" franchise screened at Cannes on May 14.

"Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" is heading for a global release on May 23. However, the action entertainer reached the Indian audience six days early on May 17.

