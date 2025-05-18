Tom Cruise praises Ana de Armas for her action-packed film 'Ballerina'

Washington [US], May 18 : Hollywood star Tom Cruise praised Ana de Armas for her new action-packed film 'Ballerina'.

'Ballerina' is an upcoming action thriller film. It is the fifth movie in the John Wick franchise, a spin-off set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023).

In an Instagram video from the London premiere of his 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning', Cruise is seen standing alongside Spanish producer and actor Javier Ibarreche while discussing de Armas' spinoff in the John Wick franchise starring Keanu Reeves, reported People.

"I just saw the movie it kicks ass," Cruise said with a smile in the clip.

Cruise also praised Brad Pitt's upcoming F1, calling it a "fun movie." In F1, Pitt plays a former driver "who returns to Formula 1 at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid," per a synopsis, as per the outlet.

De Armas recently confirmed that she and Cruise are working on "a few projects" together during a May 15 appearance on Good Morning America. Her comments came after they were first spotted out together in February.

While promoting Ballerina, de Armas was asked about her plans for the future and rumours that she was "working with another big star" and "a stunt master," reported People.

Meanwhile, the latest Mission: Impossible film premiered globally at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. It is directed and co-written by Christopher McQuarrie and features a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett.

Apart from Cruise, the cast of 'Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning' also includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris.

Newcomers to the Mission: Impossible franchise include Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman, and Stephen Oyoung, Variety reported.

Cruise had earlier hinted at the thrilling action fans can expect in The Final Reckoning, which features an underwater submarine sequence and a scene where he dangles from a plane."When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you're not getting oxygen," Cruise said in an interview with Empire. "So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit," Variety reported.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is in theatres June 4. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is in theatres May 23, according to People.

