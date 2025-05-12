Tom Cruise surprises fans in London as he stands on the roof of BFI IMAX

London [UK], May 12 : Hollywood star Tom Cruise never leaves a chance to wow his fans with his action avatar.

Past weekend, he visited London to receive the honorary BFI Fellowship. Ahead of the honour, the "Mission: Impossible" actor was photographed on the roof of one of the city's most iconic buildings, BFI IMAX, as per Deadline.

Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" will hit the theatres on May 23.

Before that, Cruise's film will be screened at Cannes. The movie will play Out of Competition on May 14 with Cruise, director Christopher McQuarrie, and the cast walking the famous red carpet.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning sees Cruise reunite with McQuarrie from a screenplay he wrote with Erik Jendresen. Cruise stars with Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga, and Angela Bassett.

In the movie, Cruise's character Ethan Hunt must face his most dangerous enemy yet in the form of an AI known as the Entity. It rounds out the plot set up in the previous film, with Hunt now in possession of the key necessary to defeat the Entity. Before he can do that, he must collect his team to find the sunken Russian submarine that houses the source code needed to destroy the technology.

