Tom Cruise teases potential sequels for 'Top Gun' and 'Days of Thunder'

Washington [US], May 19 : Tom Cruise is revisiting two of his beloved roles, hinting at potential sequels for 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Days of Thunder'.

According to Deadline, in a recent interview, Cruise shared that he is "working on" ideas for both projects.

"Yeah, we are thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what is possible," he said.

Cruise reflected on the development process for 'Top Gun: Maverick', which took 35 years to come to fruition.

"It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we're working on, we're discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick," he explained, as quoted by Deadline.

The sequel to the original 1986 film surpassed USD 1.4 billion worldwide and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

Cruise emphasised his busy schedule, with multiple films in various stages of production.

"There is numerous other films that we are actively working on right now. I'm always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film," he said.

One of his recent projects is a film with Alejandro Inarritu, best known for directing 'The Revenant.'

The untitled film, expected to premiere on October 2, 2026, follows the story of the most powerful man in the world embarking on a mission to prove he is humanity's savior.

