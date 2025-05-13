Tom Cruise to Appear on BTS Jin’s Varitey Show 'Run Jin' During His South Korea Visit: Reports

Post military discharge Jin schedule is totally packed with variety shows, album release and prep for the upcoming solo tour. The first thing after getting out military he did was he created his own a variety show named 'Run Jin', which getting popularity all over the world. As per the reports

'Run Jin' is expanding its global reach, with Tom Cruise confirmed to guest star in the Jin's Run Jin episode in his visit to South Korea. The action star, known for performing his own stunts, will join Jin on the online variety show.

According to reports from Soompi, BTS’s official agency has confirmed that Tom Cruise will make a guest appearance on Run Jin, a web variety show hosted by Jin. The agency shared that "Tom Cruise recently participated in filming for Jin’s show Run Jin," adding that the episode will be released at a later date.

Also Read: Echo Teaser Out: BTS Jin Surprises ARMY With Glimpse of Upcoming Solo Project (Watch Video)

A representative from Cruise’s latest movie also confirmed the news, stating, “Tom Cruise had filmed for Run Jin. The footage will be released soon via the channel.” Cruise arrived in South Korea on May 7 and has been busy with promotional events and interviews for his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. This special segment on Run Jin will mark the first time Tom Cruise and BTS’s Jin meet, sending fans into a frenzy as they eagerly anticipate the interaction.