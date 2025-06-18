Tom Cruise to be feted with Honorary Oscars

Los Angeles, June 18 Hollywood star Tom Cruise along with choreographer-actor Debbie Allen, and production designer Wynn Thomas will be feted with the Honorary awards.

Country music icon and philanthropist Dolly Parton will be honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

All four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the 16th annual Governors Awards, taking place November 16 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood, reports variety.com.

“This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact,” said Janet Yang, Academy President.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is honored to recognize these brilliant artists. Debbie Allen is a trailblazing choreographer and actor, whose work has captivated generations and crossed genres.”

Yang added: “Tom Cruise’s incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all. Beloved performer Dolly Parton exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts.”

“And production designer Wynn Thomas has brought some of the most enduring films to life through a visionary eye and mastery of his craft.”

The Honorary Award is given “to honour extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy.”

Cruise, one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood history, has long been a vocal supporter of theatrical exhibition. He played a key role in reigniting box office momentum during the pandemic with “Top Gun: Maverick,”

Known for performing his own stunts, the star’s accolades include three acting Oscar nominations for “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Jerry Maguire” and “Magnolia.”

Allen has worked as a choreographer, actor, and producer. She choreographed the Academy Awards ceremony seven times and contributed to films including “Forget Paris,” “A Jazzman’s Blues” and “The Six Triple Eight.”

Thomas, a pioneering Black production designer, began his film career with Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” and continued to collaborate with the director on landmark films like “Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X” and “Da 5 Bloods.”

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also an Oscar statuette, is awarded to “an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry by promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities.”

Parton has over 100 million records sold and 49 studio albums. She has also starred in classics such as “Nine to Five” and “Steel Magnolias.” She is a two-time Oscar nominee for best original song — for “Nine to Five” and “Travelin’ Thru” from “Transamerica.”

Each year, many names are put forward to be honored with these prestigious awards, reports variety.com.

At last year’s Governors Awards ceremony, honors were presented to Quincy Jones (posthumously), the first Black producer to be nominated for best picture; legendary casting director Juliet Taylor; screenwriter and director Richard Curtis; and longtime James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor