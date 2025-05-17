Tom Cruise wants to make a Bollywood movie

Mumbai, May 17 Hollywood legend Tom Cruise, who is releasing the final part of his ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise in India, is in love with Hindi cinema, and has also expressed his wish to make a Hindi film.

During the global promotions of ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’, Tom shared his memorable experiences and affection for Indian culture, cinema, and people.

He said, “I feel so much love for India. India is an amazing country, people, and culture. I have to say the whole experience has been etched in my memory. Every single moment. From the moment I landed, going to the Taj Mahal, and spending time in Mumbai, I remember each moment quite vividly”.

He continued, "I would love to go back to India and make a film there. I love Bollywood films, the skill that it takes you to do what you all do is so natural. I love it when in a scene someone suddenly breaks into a song. I love it. It’s something that I have grown up watching, musicals from different countries. I love Bollywood movies. You can just break out into a song, it’s so beautiful. I love the dancing, singing, the actors. That is such a unique experience and craftsmanship of the actors to be able to sing, dance, and act”.

He further mentioned that he cannot wait to go back to India as he has so many friends here. The actor recollected meeting “such amazing people” in the country.

“I would love to make a Bollywood-style movie. It would be so much fun and amazing to do that. I love the dancing and the singing (in Indian films), it would be so much fun to do that”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ has been released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu in 4Dx and IMAX, 6 days before its US release.

