Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible--The Final Reckoning' premiere gets standing ovation at Cannes 2025

Cannes [France], May 15 : Tom Cruise's upcoming film 'Mission: ImpossibleThe Final Reckoning' earned a five-minute standing ovation after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 on Wednesday.

The final part of the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise received a thunderous standing ovation from the Cannes guests thanks to Cruise's commitment to putting breathless and death-defying practical stunts on the big screen, reported Variety.

Cruise expressed his gratitude to the audience and said that he is very "grateful" for being able to entertain his fans for 30 years with the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise.

"To be here in Cannes and have these moments I mean, as a kid when we were growing up, I really can't even dream of something like this happening. I think McQ (Director Christopher McQuarrie) said it all, I'm just very grateful for 30 years to be able to entertain you with this franchise," said Tom Cruise in his post-premiere speech as quoted by Variety.

Addressing the director of 'MIThe Final Reckoning' McQuarrie, Cruise said, "Grateful to you, my friend. Every step of the way, what you've done and how you've expanded it it just went beyond our expectations. I look forward to making a bunch of other kind of movies with you, I can't wait."

The 'Mission: Impossible' actor was joined by his longtime collaborator and director Christopher McQuarrie as they walked the red carpet at Cannes 2025 on Wednesday.

The actor was seen taking selfies with excited fans and signing autographs for them. Fans, upon seeing the actor, were also spotted waving posters and memorabilia from Cruise's earlier films like 'The Last Samurai' and 'Mission: Impossible II'.

Some even created a small tribute to Val Kilmer, Cruise's co-star from Top Gun, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from Cruise, the cast of 'Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning' also includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris, according to Variety.

The film is set to hit the theatres on May 23. Indian fans will get to see it early, with a release date of May 17, a full six days before its global release.

