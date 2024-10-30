Tom Hanks recalls visiting Jimmy Stewart's home, says it was "lovely house"

Washington [US], October 30 : Actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks recalled visiting Jimmy Stewart's home in 1989 and called it a "lovely home", reported People.

They both were photographed together for a special issue of a magazine. It was "a lovely house," said Hanks as he remembers it on the red carpet of the world premiere of his new movie 'Here' at AFI Fest in Los Angeles.

"He had absolutely no memorabilia from his career," shared Hanks. "None. Zero. He had nothing. No sign of a movie that he had made."

The two-time Oscar winner admitted that there were a few references to Stewart's illustrious film career, but not nearly as many as there could have been."He had one tiny little figurine of Harvey the rabbit on a bookshelf," he said.

Stewart, who died in 1997 at age 89, starred in the 1950 film Harvey, about a man and his invisible rabbit friend.

"That was it," recalled Hanks, "in a huge house."

"Would you forget a story like that?" shared Hanks.

Stewart, he said, "used to live right across the street from Lucille Ball... What are those parties like?," reported People.

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright have returned to the big screen together in the much-anticipated film 'Here', directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Premiering at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, the film marks their first collaboration since the iconic 'Forrest Gump' in 1994, and both stars have expressed how effortless it was to slip back into their dynamic.

During the premiere, Hanks shared his thoughts with People magazine, reflecting on the experience, "Everybody was [saying], 'Oh, what was it like, the reunion?' You know what it was? It was like, 'Hey, how you doing?'"

He added, "We just picked up right where we left off. I'm going to say we love each other because we're so easy with each other."

The film 'Here', based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, is a sweeping drama that explores the lives of multiple families over generations, encapsulating the essence of human experiences.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor