Tom Hardy's crime drama 'MobLand' renewed for second season

Los Angeles [US], June 23 : Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy's latest series 'MobLand' has been renewed for a second season.

Variety has shared this update.

The series originally debuted on the streamer in March, with the Season 1 finale airing June 1. Paramount claims the first episode has drawn 26 million viewers since its debut, with viewers defined by total global watch time divided by total run time in its first 70 days of availability. Paramount also says that the series is now Paramount+'s number two original of all time, behind only Taylor Sheridan's "Landman."

'MobLand' tells the story of the London crime family the Harrigans and their loyal fixer, Harry Da Souza (played by Tom Hardy), as they battle the authorities and other criminals in their attempts to hang on to power.

'MobLand' also marks Tom Hardy's reunion with ace filmmaker Guy Ritchie after 2008's RocknRolla.

On his collaboration with Guy Ritchie, Tom told ANI. "I love Guy Ritchie. I've wanted to work with him for ages since I did RocknRolla. So it was brilliant to be able to get back to work with him and have a bit more meat on the bone."

MobLand also features veteran actress Helen Mirren.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor