Tom Hiddleston: David Farr’s scripts are about personal redemption, and truth

Mumbai, Jan 6 British actor Tom Hiddleston has heaped praise on David Farr, the writer of the streaming series ‘The Night Manager’. The actor said that his scripts are about personal redemption, and truth.

The new season of the show picks up years after the events of the first season, the new chapter finds Pine drawn back into the shadows of international espionage, navigating shifting identities, fractured loyalties, and a sprawling conspiracy that stretches from London to Colombia.

Speaking about building a continuation without John le Carre’s source material, Tom Hiddleston said, “David Farr has achieved the impossible. The Night Manager was based on a novel by John le Carre, there was no second novel, no sequel. David has written it with all the sophistication and complexity that le Carré would approve of and admire. Teddy, Roxana, Colombia, Alex Goodwin and Matthew Ellis have all emerged from David’s imagination. This is where he chose to go, and we all followed him there. He’s forensic about detail, and brilliant at the plotting of a complex spy thriller. It feels like a roller-coaster. David’s scripts are exciting, dangerous, edgy, mythic and complex. It’s about personal redemption, about guilt, about shame, about truth”.

Tom is equally effusive when speaking about the new talent joining the series, calling both Diego Calva and Camila Morrone “extraordinary actors”.

He further mentioned, “I have been blown away by their work in this. They've taken what's on the page and given it an extra dimension, in every conceivable aspect”.

Praising Diego’s portrayal of Teddy Dos Santos, he shared, “There is a strain of ruthlessness in him, initially. He's hard and he's tough, someone you don't want to mess with. But in Diego's characterisation, behind that toughness is an incredibly vulnerable interior. As an opposite number for me and for Pine, Diego is majestic: thoughtful and sensitive”.

On Camila’s Roxana Bolaños, Tom said, “Camila has just thrown her whole soul at this character. Camila's performance is so instinctive and has a magnetism; it's fiery and unpredictable.”

Based on the characters created by John le Carre, ‘The Night Manager’ season 2 is created and executive produced by David Farr and directed by BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies. Lead Executive Producer, as on Season One, is Character 7’s Stephen Garrett.

The Night Manager Season 2 will debut with the first three episodes on January 11, 2026 on Prime Video.

