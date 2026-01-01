Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton welcome second baby together, 'Loki' star calls it the "most beautiful" experience

Los Angeles [US], January 1 : 'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston has become a father again, welcoming his second child with 'The Marvels' actress Zawe Ashton.

Hiddleston confirmed the news in a recent interview, describing the moment as the "most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering" experience, as per People.

While the actor refrained from revealing the baby's gender or name, he shared how Zawe gave birth shortly before his sister welcomed her own baby.

Earlier this year, Hiddleston and Zawe confirmed their pregnancy ahead of the SXSW London premiere of 'The Life of Chuck' in June. At the premiere, Zawe debuted her baby bump in a beautiful light-blue ruffled gown by Emilia Wickstead.

"I feel really lucky to be working with someone that I know and who's been such a champion of me at this sensitive red-carpet dressing moment. I feel like I'll be very held on an evening where, as an expectant mother, you can feel a little bit exposed," she said at the time, as quoted by E! News.

The actress hinted at the baby news in her recent Instagram post, where she mentioned her "postpartum recovery."

"It takes a village. Today, I chose to mark a milestone in postpartum recovery with a trip to one of the @littlevillagehq baby banks, dedicated to supporting families all year round," a part of her caption read.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton, who are known for keeping their family life away from the spotlight, welcomed their first child in 2022. They are yet to reveal the name of their first baby.

The couple met while working in the 2019 play 'Betrayal'. A source close to the production told People, "They were very private publicly, but behind the scenes, you could just see a lovely chemistry. There were twinkles in both of their eyes."

They also sparked engagement rumours after Zawe was photographed at the 2022 BAFTA Awards with a sparkling diamond ring. In June of the same year, Hiddleston said, "I'm very happy."

