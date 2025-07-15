Tom Holland calls Next Spider-Man film a "breath of fresh air," says it will feel like the first movie again

Washington DC [US], July 15 : The much-awaited fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland seems to be taking shape finally.

According to Deadline, Holland, during a new chat with the YouTube series Flip Your Wig, opened up about the next instalment titled 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' The actor said he's excited to return as Peter Parker and revealed that the movie will use a more "old-school" style of filmmaking, with real locations and practical effects.

"I'm obviously over the moon and so excited. Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal. I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID; we shot the entire film on stages."

"Now, we're really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we're starting in Glasgow. We're gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece we're putting together. So, it's gonna feel like making [2017's] Spider-Man 1 again. It's been such a long time since I've done it, it's gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we're putting together," he continued.

As per the publication, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will hit theatres on July 31, 2026, with filming set to begin once Holland and co-star Zendaya finish working on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

The movie will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Amy Pascal and Marvel boss Kevin Feige will produce the film once again.

Actors Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear) will join the cast; however, their roles have not yet been disclosed.

The last Spider-Man movie, No Way Home (2021), became a huge hit and earned nearly $2 billion worldwide, as per Deadline. The film ended with Peter Parker erasing his identity to save the world, setting up a clean slate for Brand New Day.

