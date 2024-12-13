Tom Holland inks new production deal through his label

Washington [US], December 13 : Tom Holland, the star of the Spider-Man franchise, has officially ventured into production, signing a deal with Sony Pictures through his newly launched production company, Billy17.

According to Billboard, the deal includes his brother, Harry Holland, and producer Will South, marking a significant step forward in their professional journeys.

The announcement follows the recent confirmation of a fourth Spider-Man movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, scheduled for release on July 24, 2026.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the upcoming project further strengthens the collaboration between Holland and Sony Pictures.

As reported by Deadline, the first production under this new deal is Burnt, an original feature film starring Tom Holland. The script is being written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Rodney Rothman, known for his work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

While details about the plot remain under wraps, there is considerable anticipation surrounding the film's potential.

In addition to Burnt, Billy17 is also working on an adaptation of The Rosie Project, the bestselling novel by Graeme Simsion. This project is being developed in collaboration with TriStar Pictures and will involve Jason Bateman's Aggregate Films, co-producing alongside Matt Tolmach and Michael Costigan, according to Deadline.

Another major project for Billy17 is an adaptation of Teddy Wayne's novel The Winner, with Tom Holland taking on the lead role. The film is being produced in partnership with Amy Pascal, a producer of the Spider-Man films.

Speaking about his new venture, Holland shared his excitement, stating: "I've had an incredibly happy and successful relationship with Sony Pictures for almost a decade, so they felt like the perfect partner to launch our production company with. It's been an ambition of mine to take this step for some time now, and we're incredibly excited to bring entertaining and rewatchable movies to the big screen."

He added, "This is the hope for us, and it starts with Burnt, an idea that's been in our minds for years. Having Rodney attached to write our most ambitious project is incredible. We're diving into the deep end, and we're extremely excited about what's to come."

