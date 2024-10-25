Tom Holland reflects on 'Spider-Man' memories ahead of 4th film

Washington [US], October 25 : Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated 'Spider-Man 4', actor Tom Holland has fondly recalled his journey from his early roles to becoming synonymous with the iconic superhero character.

As per 'People' magazine, the 28-year-old star in a recent interview shared a nostalgic clip of himself practising for the role of Billy Elliot in the 2008 musical.

"No, son, it's not spodded; it's spotted," the actor recalled with humour how his dad corrected him on his mispronounciation..

Holland encouraged his younger self to "stick with it and keep having fun," while also advising not to let the pressures of work become overwhelming.

During the interview in 'People' the actor reflected on his time in the 'Spider-Man' franchise and spoke about the joy of working alongside former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield during the 2021 film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

He reminisced about the freedom to improvise on set, crediting director John Watts for fostering a creatively inspiring environment.

"I loved being on set with those guys in our suits, having the freedom to kind of just make stuff up and have fun with it," Holland said.

However, keeping secrets about the film's plot proved to be a challenge for Holland, who is a Spider-Man fan himself.

"It was actually torturous," he admitted, underscoring the difficulties of maintaining confidentiality while excited about the project, as per People magazine.

Holland also recalled the unforgettable experience of stepping onto a 'Spider-Man' set in costume for the first time.

"It was amazing," he noted, reminiscing about the laughter and camaraderie shared with his co-stars, adding, "It was like herding cats when we were all on set together,", expressing gratitude for their collaboration.

Looking ahead, Holland confirmed that filming for 'Spider-Man 4' will commence next summer.

As per People magazine, in a previous appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', he shared, "It's happening," generating excitement among fans and audiences alike.

"We're nearly there," he said, eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the Spider-Man saga.

