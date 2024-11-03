Tom Holland reveals he Googles girlfriend Zendaya for this reason

Los Angeles, Nov 3 Hollywood star Tom Holland has revealed that he often looks up his girlfriend Zendaya on Google.

The actor, 28, revealed that he sometimes runs a Google search on Zendaya to “check” to make sure she’s okay, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"The last thing I googled was actually Zendaya”, Holland said on Samah Dada’s ‘On The Menu’ podcast while promoting his new non-alcoholic drink brand Bero

He shared, “I’m not on (social media), and I delete it when I’m not using it. So, sometimes, like, it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool. So I just give her a little Google and look (through) the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good’”.

As per ‘People’, the extent of Tom’s care for Zendaya was on full display at the New York City launch party for his Bero brand. In a viral clip, the actor could be seen rescuing the ‘Challengers’ star from fans who swarmed her while asking for autographs, taking her hand and pulling her way from the crowd, asking them to “give us a little bit of space”.

He was also captured on video getting a photographer to move aside and make some room for him and Zendaya as they exited the event and went to their car.

The pair, who met while working on 2017’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, and began dating in 2021, have kept their relationship relatively private. Zendaya previously opened up about navigating the balance of maintaining a private relationship in the public eye in an interview with ‘Elle’.

She said, “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now”.

“It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor