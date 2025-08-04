Tom Holland says playing James Bond would be 'pinnacle' of his career

Los Angeles, Aug 4 Hollywood star Tom Holland has shared that playing the role of the suave spy James Bond would be the "pinnacle" of his career.

The Spider-Man star is reportedly set to portray agent 007 in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming movie in the franchise.

Speaking to Gordon Ramsay on YouTube, he said of the rumours: “Listen, there’s speculation at the moment. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day."

Ramsay then pressed Holland on the topic.

He said: “Can you imagine what’s going to happen to your life if you do? First of all, you’d love that opportunity, right?”

Holland replied: “I mean every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could not have dreamed to have the career that I have.”

The Devil All the Time actor's comments come shortly after Rocketman star Taron Egerton dismissed the idea he could replace Daniel Craig as 007 because he is "too messy", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked about the possibility of playing Bond, Egerton told Collider: "I don't think I'm a good choice for it. I think I'm too messy for that. I think I'm not— I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure.

“But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably."

Egerton said that leading the Bond franchise is "quite an undertaking".

The 35-year-old actor explained: "That's not to say that I don't have aspirations and plans and also that I wouldn't be interested in doing something that's more commercial, because of course I would. I think I'm a period in my life where, as you say, I've been probably following the things that speak to me on a creative level a little bit more, but, you know, I'm sure I won't feel that way forever.

"But James Bond is quite an undertaking and I think, one, as far as I'm aware, nobody's asking me to do it."

He said that he might find more satisfaction in pursuing other film projects.

He said: "It's possibly not quite the thing that would make me happiest. I do think it's a big old undertaking, it kind of consumes your life, a role like that."

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney is reportedly being lined up to play the next Bond girl.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor