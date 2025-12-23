Tom Holland wraps up ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, director praises 'fearless' actor

Los Angeles, Dec 23 Hollywood star Tom Holland has wrapped up filming for his upcoming movie “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who heaped praise on the actor.

Cretton took to Instagram, where he revealed that he and the actor, 29, have completed filming on his fourth Spider-Man movie, which the director referred to as "the biggest, most rewarding film I've ever been a part of."

After Cretton thanked his wife and children for their support during the movie's production, he also thanked the movie's "amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day," and "our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting."

"I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen," Cretton wrote in the caption to his post, which showed a photo of him and Holland with flowers wrapped around Holland's neck and a second photo featuring the movie's crew.

"And of course, to @tomholland2013, for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship," the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director added.

"That’s a wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!"

Holland began filming scenes for Brand New Day on location in Glasgow, Scotland in August.

The actor shared videos from the set taken during his first day of filming at the time; the production also briefly paused filming in September after Holland sustained a mild concussion during filming on Friday, Sept. 19, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (He was seen back in the Spider-Man suit and filming again), reports people.com.

Holland referenced his concussion as he recapped an event he held with The Brothers Trust, the charity he runs with his three brothers in an Instagram post on he shared Sept. 27, noting that while he left the event early, he was "feeling better and on the mend."

Holland stars in the Spider-Man franchise with his real-life fiancée Zendaya, whom he became engaged to around the holidays in 2024.

