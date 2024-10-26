'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft' set to return for season 2

Washington [US], October 26 : Netflix is once again venturing into the thrilling world of Lara Croft, as it announces the renewal of the animated series 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft' for a second season.

The news comes just two weeks after the show's premiere on October 10, which captivated audiences with its adventurous spirit and engaging storytelling.

The first season consisted of eight episodes, featuring Hayley Atwell as the voice of the iconic adventurer, Lara Croft. Critics have responded positively to the series.

In an exclusive logline obtained by Variety, the upcoming season promises to deliver an exhilarating storyline, "When adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam, voiced by Karen Fukuhara, to retrieve the precious artefacts.

Lara's thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha's history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous billionaire who desires the masks for herself, and uncovers dark secrets tied to the relics that may possess divine power."

The return of Atwell and Fukuhara is set to be joined by a talented voice cast from Season 1, including Allen Maldonado, Earl Baylon, Richard Armitage, Zoe Boyle, Roxana Ortega, and Nolan North, as per Variety.

The series is created and executive produced by Tasha Huo, with support from dj2 Entertainment's Dmitri M. Johnson, alongside Timothy I. Stevenson and Dallas Dickinson.

Powerhouse Animation, known for its exceptional work, will continue to animate the series, ensuring that fans can expect a visually stunning experience, as per Variety.

Since its inception in 1996, the 'Tomb Raider' franchise has evolved significantly, with 20 games released to date and a successful multi-film franchise starring both Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

The animated series has brought a fresh perspective to the beloved character, and with Season 2 on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating more adventures with Lara Croft.

