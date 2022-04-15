Tomorrow X Together announce fourth EP 'Minisode 2: Thursday's Child'

Seoul, April 15 K-pop sensation TOMORROW X TOGETHER, which has Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Hueningkai, are set to return on May 9 with their fourth EP, 'Minisode 2: Thursday's Child'.

Tomorrow X Together's 'Dream Chapter' series unraveled a tale of growth, following a boy's journey as he encounters others who bear resemblance to himself. Their first pitstop episode, 'Minisode1 : Blue Hour', expressed the Gen Z sentiment to present-time experiences.

In 2021, Tomorrow X Together continued the boy's tale through the 'Chaos Chapter' series.

'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' depicted a world in which dreams have been swept away, leaving the protagonist feeling as though he were frozen and insignificant. In 'The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape', the boy made the resolution to fight against the world or to escape together with 'you'

Through the 'Chaos Chapter' series, the band rose to #1 on Billboard's ace25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: Critics' Picks and were listed on seven different Year-End charts by Billboard, including Billboard 200 as the only male K-pop act to do so other than BTS.

They also marked their name as the only Korean artist featured on Rolling Stone's "The 50 Best Albums Of 2021" and NME's "The 50 Best Albums Of 2021" List.

Gen Z's 'It' boys now continue their story with 'Minisode 2: Thursday's Child'. The newly released promotion scheduler identifies three different concept photos to be revealed: 'Mess' on April 23, 'End' on April 25, and 'Hate' on April 27 local time.

The EP's tracklist will be unveiled on May 1, while the album preview is set to drop the day after on May 2. The official music video teasers will drop from May 6 to 8.

'Minisode 2: Thursday's Child' is now available for pre-order. More information can be found on Weverse.

