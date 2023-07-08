Tomorrow X Together, Jonas Brothers unveil collaborative single "Do It Like That"

Seoul [South Korea], July 8 : Global Gen Z Icon Tomorrow X Together teamed up with Grammy award-nominated powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers, and released a collaborative single "Do It Like That" on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Jonas Brothers shared a video which they captioned, "OMG! The song + music video for "Do It Like That" with @txt_bighit out now."

Upon releasing the track, Tomorrow X Together shared their thoughts on it through Bighit Music.

Soobin called "Do It Like That" the "summer anthem of the year" and "a perfect soundtrack to summer."

Yeonjun said, "I grew up listening to Jonas Brothers' music so it's very surreal that we had a chance to collaborate with them on this track. 'Do It Like That' has an infectious melody that'll make everyone want to sing along"

"'Do It Like That' is the first song we recorded in the States. So it was an exciting, new experience," said Beomgyu who also described the song as "a perfect song to listen to while cruising down the road."

Taehyun said, "'Do It Like That' is a special track for us. I would even call it 'the collaboration of the year.' My favorite part of the track is where Joe Jonas is singing a very fast-paced melody."

Hueningingkai said, "It's a song that you want to listen to when you're headed on a trip with your besties or whenever you need to recall the happiest moments in your life."

"Do It Like That," produced by mega producer Ryan Tedder, is a summer dance anthem that explores the sheer thrill of infatuation. The two iconic bands' breezy vocals alongside the bouncy, addictive topline take listeners on a tropical getaway and make for an instant summer classic.

