Tomorrow X Together reveal tracklist, album preview of 4th EP 'Minisode 2: Thursday's Child'

Seoul, May 3 K-Pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, which comprises of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai, unveiled the tracklist of their fourth EP, 'Minisode 2: Thursday's Child' through their official social media channel.

The tracklist presents a total of five songs that depict the complex emotions that accompany a breakup: 'Opening Sequence', 'Trust Fund Baby', 'Lonely Boy', 'Thursday's Child Has Far To Go' and the lead single 'Good Boy Gone Bad'.

The four previously released versions of concept photos, 'MESS', 'END,' 'HATE,' and 'TEAR,' interpret heartbreak in its multifarious nature.

The title of the new lead single, 'Good Boy Gone Bad' seems to imply yet another transformation for Gen Z's 'it' boys to undergo.

Notably, the members of Tomorrow X Together have made creative contributions to all five tracks of the EP. Yeonjun made his return as rapmaker for 'Good Boy Gone Bad', following his contribution to 'LO$ER=LOVER' from 'The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape'.

Taehyun and Hueningkai wrote lyrics for 'Opening Sequence', Yeonjun and Taehyun penned 'Trust Fund Baby' together; Yeonjun and Hueningkai worked on the rap and lyrics for 'Lonely Boy'.

'Thursday's Child Has Far To Go' credits Taehyun for both song and lyrics, while Beomgyu makes his return as producer for the first time in two years since 'Maze in the Mirror'.

