Tomorrow X Together's Beomgyu drops solo cover of 'Wonder'

Los Angeles, March 15 K-pop's fourth generation 'It boys', Tomorrow X Together, popular as TXT revealed that their member Beomgyus cover of 'Wonder' through the groups official social media channels.

'Wonder' is the title track of Korean band ADOY's second EP released in 2018. They are a quintet comprising Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai.

In the video, Beomgyu presents his own interpretation of 'Wonder' in an emotional style against a background of the night views of Seoul including the Han River. BEOMGYU's tender voice harmonizes with the band's sound, creating a dreamlike mood.

Beomgyu commented, "I like ‘Wonder' and the artist (ADOY) very much. The song is comforting and the lyrics are wonderful, so I really wanted to sing this song with my voice for MOA."

Tomorrow X Together prove their musical versatility through their covers of songs of various genres.

Starting with "In My Blood" released to celebrate their first anniversary of debut, group cover songs include 'thank u, next', 'F2020', and 'Sriracha'.

Solo and unit covers include Teyhyun's 'Over and Over Again', Yeonjun's 'Song Cry', Hueningkai's 'Youngblood' and "Sk8er Boi," as well as Yeonjun and Teyhyun's 'Stay'.

Tomorrow X Together is set to hold a fan event titled 'PLAY X TOGETHER' through the metaverse platform ZEP on March 26.

