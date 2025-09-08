Tony Award winner John Doyle to revive 'The Secret Garden--The Musical' at York Theatre Royal

Washington DC [US], September 8 : The York Theatre Royal has announced the revival of one of the best theatrical plays, 'The Secret GardenThe Musical' on Monday. It will be directed by the Tony Award-winning director John Doyle.

The musical, featuring music by Lucy Simon and book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman, marks a homecoming for Doyle, who served as artistic director of York Theatre Royal from 1993 to 1997, reported Variety.

Based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's beloved novel, 'The Secret Garden' premiered on Broadway at the St. James Theatre in 1991 to critical acclaim, earning three Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards.

'The Secret Garden' follows the tale of the newly orphaned Mary Lennox, who is sent to live with her widower uncle at the secluded Misselthwaite Manor in North Yorkshire in 1906. There, she discovers her Aunt Lily's mysterious, neglected garden and learns the power of connection and nature's restorative magic.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the York Theatre Royal shared the announcement of its revival.

"Directed by Tony Award-winner John Doyle and brought to life by a cast of actor-musicians, this is a moving and timeless story of love, loss, healing and hope," read the caption.

According to Variety, Doyle won Tony Awards for directing 'Sweeney Todd' and 'Company,' and earned a Tony for best revival of a musical for 'The Color Purple.'

His extensive credits span theatre, film and opera, with recent work including the world premiere of 'Alfred Hitchcock Presents' at Theatre Royal Bath.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to York Theatre Royal and equally thrilled to be directing this beautiful, hopeful musical," said Doyle as quoted by Variety.

Norman, who received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play 'Night, Mother,' won both Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her book for 'The Secret Garden.'

Composer Lucy Simon, a Grammy winner, earned Tony and Drama Desk nominations for the musical's original score, reported Variety.

The new musical follows York Theatre Royal's upcoming world premiere of Debbie Isitt's 'Military Wives The Musical,' which is set to open this fall.

'The Secret Garden' will run March 17-April 4, 2026, reported Variety.

