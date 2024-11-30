Tony Kakkar: 'Afghani Afeem Hai'  is a musical rollercoaster of emotions

Mumbai, Nov 30 Singer Tony Kakkar has come up with a new track titled "Afghani Afeem Hai", a pulsating Indi-pop. He said that the track is a musical rollercoaster of emotions.

Tony said: "This track is a musical rollercoaster of emotions – imagine the intoxicating rush of love captured in a song. 'Afghani Afeem Hai' is designed to make every listener feel alive, celebrated, and completely swept away by its infectious vibes."

Directed by the dynamic duo Piyush and Shazia, the music video features Tony alongside the stunning Yesha Sagar. The song blends romance, dance, and pure entertainment into an irresistible musical cocktail that's set to become the anthem of the season.

The directors, Piyush and Shazia, describe the track as a "visual and musical journey that captures the essence of love's most euphoric moments," highlighting the song's unique ability to blend romance with high-energy entertainment.

Yesha, who stars in the music video, added: "Working on 'Afghani Afeem Hai' was an absolute thrill. The song is a perfect blend of fun, romance, and pure musical magic that I'm excited for audiences to experience."

Kumar Taurani, Managing Director, Tips Music Limited, said that the song represents the perfect fusion of contemporary music and youthful energy.

“Tony Kakkar has once again created chart-topping hits that resonate with millions. This song offers romance and high-energy beats, perfectly capturing moods,” Taurani added.

Tony made his debut in Bollywood in 2012, as a music director with the film Mr. Bhatti on Chutti, for which he composed the song "Good Boys Bad Boys". He is the brother of singers Sonu Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. In 2014, he founded Desi Music Factory, a record label along with Anshul Garg.

He is known for tracks such as “Coca Cola Tu”, “Khol Khol Botal”, “Goa Beach”, “Hai Zaroori”, “Oh Humsafar” and “Tera Suit”.

