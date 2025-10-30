"Too long since they've met me": Shashi Tharoor's witty comeback on Karan Johar, Malaika Arora's latest remark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Karan Johar and Malaika Arora's latest fashion entrepreneur reality show 'Pitch To Get Rich' has been making headlines lately, not just for the interesting pitches but also some fun moments.

In one such instance, Karan and Malaika's remarks about a contestant caught the attention of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, prompting an instant reaction.

In a recent episode of 'Pitch To Get Rich', one of the contestants left the judges wondering as they found his resemblance to the Congress MP. "Has anyone ever told you that you talk and look like Shashi Tharoor?" Karan Johar asked the contestant, leaving him laughing.

Malaika also agreed with Karan, stating that the contestant has similarities to Tharoor's looks and style.

The clip capturing the moment has since gone viral on social media.

The Congress MP also took a note and it seems like he disagrees with the duo.

https://x.com/ShashiTharoor/status/1983526235251867826

"Must say to Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that's it's clearly been too long since they've met me!!" Tharoor wrote as he reshared the viral clip on X.

His followers were quick to step in, bringing their own wit to the comment section.

A user wrote, "Evidently, it's been an unconscionably long while since they've encountered the original Tharoorian cadence ...wink wink," while another added, "They clearly need a dose of your fabulousness! Time to schedule that reunion ASAP."

Coming back to the show, 'Pitch To Get Rich' was recently launched at a star-studded event in the presence of Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora.

Karan Johar spoke about the show and shared, "Fashion is not just about glamour; it's a serious business. Pitch to Get Rich is where creativity meets commerce, and I'm thrilled to see how India's young designers pitch, hustle, and dream big."

'Pitch to Get Rich' will also feature special guest appearances by Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ronnie Screwvala, Diipa Khosla, and Shibani Dandekar, among others, who bring their unique perspectives and star power to the series.

