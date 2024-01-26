"Took me back to my childhood days...": Ayushmann Khurrana after attending Republic Day parade in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 26 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday witnessed this year's Republic Day parade live in Delhi.

He was present at Kartavya Path and watched the parade with full fervor.

Ayushmann also took to Instagram and shared pictures from the 75th Republic Day parade.

In the caption of his post, Ayushmann mentioned that he felt nostalgic as he used to watch the R-Day parade on Doordarshan as a child.

"Honoured to witness the Republic Day Parade on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. Took me back to my childhood days when I used to religiously watch this on Doordarshan every year with my entire family! Feeling incredibly nostalgic. Jai Hind," he captioned the post.

In one video, Ayushmann can be seen in an aerial show displayed during the parade.

In another image, he can be seen posing with NSG commandos.

The Republic Day 2024 celebrations began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial to honour bravehearts of the Indian armed forces.

PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival at the National War Memorial.

This year's Republic Day parade was 'women-centric', indicating the roles played by women in various sectors. For the first time, the parade was heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade commenced with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagad. played by women artists.

The Delhi Police all-women band also participated in the Republic Day parade for the first time on Friday.The Delhi Police all-women band was led by Band Master Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense.The Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band comprises of 4 Women Sub Inspectors, and 81 Women Constables. The band played the 'Delhi Police Song.

French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest at the parade.

