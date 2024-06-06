Top 4 home cooks to dish up savoury & sweet sensations for 'MasterChef India Tamil' finale

Mumbai, June 6 The 'Top 4' home cooks of the 'MasterChef India Tamil' are all geared up for the final showdown of the cooking reality show, and will be presenting both a savoury and a sweet signature dish for the intense battle.

In a bid for the coveted title, the finalists Zarina Banu, Vani Sundar, Pavithra Nalin, and Akash Muralidharan are tasked with preparing not one but two of their signature dishes, putting their culinary prowess to the test like never before.

For the final challenge, the contestants race against time to impress the judges with their culinary creations. The home cooks pour their heart and soul into crafting two signature dishes that represent their unique style and flavour profiles.

The stakes are higher as the judges scrutinise every detail, from taste and presentation to the story behind each dish, awarding points to each contestant. Based on these points, one home cook will emerge as the winner of 'MasterChef India Tamil'.

Recounting her journey on the show, Chef Shreeya Adka, who is the judge of the show shared: "It has been a rewarding experience to be part of these talented home cooks’ journey. Zarina, Vani, Pavithra, and Akash have shown remarkable growth, creativity, and resilience throughout the competition. And each dish in this final challenge spoke volumes about their dedication and passion for cooking."

"The level of skill and the personal touch they brought to their savoury and sweet creations was truly impressive. It has been an absolute honour to witness their evolution, and today, they delivered dishes that reflected their unique culinary identities," she added.

'MasterChef India Tamil' airs on Sony LIV.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor