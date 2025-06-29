TOP 6 Memorable Moments of Birthday Girl Pragya Kapoor! From Revisiting Heartfelt Moments with Sushant Singh Rajput to Relaxing in Nature's Lap

Producer Pragya Kapoor is a firm believer in balancing personal and professional life. As much as she likes to dive deep into storytelling, she equally likes to take quality time off work to spend some moments with nature, her loved ones, and herself! As she celebrates her birthday today, here's looking at the top 6 memorable moments of the visionary producer.

Revisiting heartfelt moments with Sushant Singh Rajput

Pragya Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput had collaborated for Kedarnath. Earlier this month, she took to her social media handle to share some heartwarming glimpses from the film sets. The videos and photos featured them smiling, laughing, and breathing the film life. In addition to this, Pragya even penned a warm note for the late actor, a part of which read, "You’re not here, but somehow, you’re still part of the process."

The fun of capturing a perfect family photo!

During Diwali last year, Pragya Kapoor gave a direct peek into the hilarious challenges of clicking the perfect family photo. She shared the 'before' of clicking a photo and the actual uploaded photo. Resembling the sweetness of every family, the photo radiates pure joy and togetherness.

Basking in the comfort of nature

Pragya Kapoor treated herself to quality time at the farms, making for a perfect getaway. From harvesting fresh ingredients, exploring the beauty of nature, and simply immersing herself in a peaceful escape from the city’s hustle, Pragya dived deep into relaxation and rejuvenation. She took to her socials to share a series of photos, capturing her experience.

Being a beach baby

In an Instagram post, Pragya Kapoor shared how she introspected on life while relaxing by the shore. The video featured her sitting by the beach, with a voiceover that delved into the meaning of life.

Moments with her paw friend

A few days ago, Pragya Kapoor treated her audience with moments with her little pup. She shared a series of photos with the little bundle of joy, radiating nothing but joy and jolly vibes. Besides, it also highlights that Pragya has a furry work companion!

Quality time with the girl gang!

One fun night with the girl gang means no harm, and Pragya Kapoor indulged in just that! The producer spent fun moments with Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rasha Thadani, and more. From clicking selfies, to pouting, and sharing a load of laughter moments, it'd be safe to say that the girls had all the fun!

From heartfelt instances to living life to the fullest, Pragya Kapoor is surely loading her suitcase of memories!