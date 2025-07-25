'Top Boy'actor Micheal Ward charged with rape and sexual assault

London [UK] July 25 : 'Top Boy' actor Micheal Ward has been officially charged with two counts of rape and other serious offences by London's Metropolitan Police, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, the 27-year-old actor, known for his role as Jamie in the Netflix series 'Top Boy' and most recently seen in Ari Aster's Cannes film 'Eddington,' was charged with "two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault."

The charges are in connection with a single woman and are alleged to have taken place in January 2023. Police confirmed that the woman is being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, whose team is leading the investigation, said, "We know investigations of this nature can have a significant impact on those who make reports."

Catherine Baccas, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London South, said, "Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Micheal Ward, 27, with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023."

"We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has a right to a fair trial. It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online that could in any way prejudice these proceedings," she added, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Ward, who was born in Jamaica and raised in the UK, won the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2020. He also received a BAFTA nomination for his role in Empire of Light and was recently seen on the Cannes red carpet alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone for Eddington.

Ward is scheduled to appear in court at Thames Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday, August 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor