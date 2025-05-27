'Top Gun 3' already in bag, says Christopher McQuarrie

Washington [US], May 27 : Christopher McQuarrie, the director of 'Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning', has shared updates on his upcoming collaborations with Tom Cruise, including the highly anticipated Top Gun 3.

As per Deadline, in a recent interview, McQuarrie revealed that the sequel to 'Top Gun: Maverick' is "already in the bag," with a framework for the story already in place.

McQuarrie credited co-writer Ehren Kruger with pitching an idea that sparked the framework for the sequel.

"It wasn't hard," McQuarrie said, adding, "I thought it would be, and that's a good place to go from is you walk into the room going, 'Come on, what are we going to do?'"

McQuarrie emphasised that the challenge lies not in developing the story but in executing it and capturing the emotional depth that makes the films resonate.

When asked if he would consider directing Top Gun 3, McQuarrie said he had given it "absolutely no thought," as quoted by Deadline.

However, he did mention that he has been studying Tony Scott's directing style, who helmed the original 'Top Gun.'

McQuarrie also provided updates on a potential Tropic Thunder spinoff featuring Cruise's character Les Grossman.

"Everything is a priority, everything will in one way or another happen," he said.

The duo has been brainstorming ideas and "playing with scenes" during downtime on set.

McQuarrie expressed his enthusiasm for a 'Days of Thunder' sequel, saying he knew the premise of the movie in just five seconds.

"I looked at the response to Top Gun: Maverick and immediately turned to Tom and said, 'Days of Thunder,'" he revealed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor