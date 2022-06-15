'Top Gun: Maverick' is unstoppable, jets past $400 million mark in US
June 15, 2022
Los Angeles, June 15 The jet engines of Tom Cruise's charm and the nostalgia quotient seem to working at full blast as Hollywood's recent release 'Top Gun: Maverick' has attained the Mach 10, soaring past $400 million at the US domestic box office, making it the highest-grossing movie of the year in the US.
With $401.8 million in North American ticket sales, Tom Cruise's patriotic blockbuster has surpassed 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' ($398 million) to claim the No. 1 spot.
According to 'Variety', it's only the second movie in pandemic times to cross $400 million stateside, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' being the first.
While the film may have clear skies in June, heavy turbulence is expected for the Tom Cruise-starrer in July as 'Maverick' will have to fight off heavyweights like 'Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' (July 1) to keep the domestic crown through 2022.
'Variety' further states that internationally, the sequel to 1986's 'Top Gun' has earned $362 million, taking its global total to a massive $783.8 million. Even by pre-COVID standards, 'Maverick' is smashing box office expectations. Since ticket sales have stayed strong in recent weeks, industry analysts believe the film will at least cross $900 million by the end of its theatrical run and could even surpass the coveted $1 billion mark.
'Top Gun: Maverick' already stands as Cruise's highest-grossing film in North America, but it's close to becoming the actor's biggest movie at the global box office. 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', which collected $791 million worldwide in 2018, currently stands as his highest-grossing blockbuster of all time.
'Top Gun: Maverick' opened over Memorial Day weekend and set a holiday record, collecting $160.5 million in its first four days of release. It was the first movie in Cruise's 40-year career to surpass $100 million in a single weekend.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the $170 million-budgeted 'Top Gun: Maverick' picks up decades after the original and follows Cruise's Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell as he trains a new group of aviators for a crucial assignment.
