'Top Gun: Maverick' jets past 'Avengers: Infinity War', 6th top-grossing film in US

Los Angeles, Aug 21 The action drama film 'Top Gun: Maverick', piloted by Tom Cruise, seems to be cruising at a speed nobody can match up to. The film has flown past 'Avengers: Infinity War' as it has overtaken its collection of $678 million collecting $679 million in North America, reports Variety.

With this, the sequel to the 1986 film has become the sixth-highest grossing movie in US domestic box office history. According to Variety, it's an especially impressive benchmark because 2018's every-hero-but-the-kitchen-sink adventure 'Avengers: Infinity War' had a little help in building up anticipation.

It served as part one (2019's 'Endgame' was part two) of Marvel's epic culmination of more than 20 movies most of which were box office juggernauts in their own right over 10 years.

Sure, 'Maverick' had Tom Cruise, a box office hero in his own right. But moviegoers hadn't felt the need for speed in more than 30 years; the sequel was far from a guaranteed hit. But, Tom Cruise has proven why he is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet.

Thanks to stellar word-of-mouth and repeat customers, 'Maverick' continues to defy the odds. 'Top Gun 2' is likely to continue selling tickets because the film does not have a ton of competition on the horizon.

Variety further states that it'll be fairly desolate at the box office until November, when 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' opens in theatres.

Internationally, 'Top Gun: Maverick' has generated more than $700 million and that's without playing in China or Russia, two major overseas markets.

Outside of North America, top-earning territories include the United Kingdom ($95 million), Japan ($82 million), Korea ($62 million), Australia ($60 million) and France ($52.8 million). Globally, it's the 13th-highest grossing movie ever with $1.379 billion to date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor