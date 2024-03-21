Top OTT picks: 'Oppenheimer', 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Lootere', 'Fighter' - and more

New Delhi, March 21 The upcoming week on OTT is full of action, and thriller with titles like 'Oppenheimer', 'Fighter', and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' set to premiere on your favourite streaming platforms.

Here is a list of five titles that have caught the attention of IANS --

'Oppenheimer':

Christopher Nolan's directorial 'Oppenheimer' has won the Oscars for 'Best Picture' at the 96th Academy Awards. The film stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

The story revolves around the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, his direction of the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War 2, and his eventual fall from grace due to his 1954 security hearing.

It is streaming on Jio Cinemas from March 21.

'Ae Watan Mere Watan':

Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' pays homage to freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who is known for using an underground radio during the 1942 Quit India Movement against the British Raj.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, the movie is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui.

The film also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. Emraan Hashmi makes a special guest appearance.

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is available on Prime Video on March 21.

'Fighter':

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Fighter' is an aerial action drama directed by Siddharth Anand. The film has references to the 2019 Pulwama attack, and Balakot airstrike.

Produced under Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film released in the theatres on January 25.

It is now streaming on Netflix.

'3 Body Problem':

The science fiction series created by David Benioff, D B Weiss and Alexander Woo, is based on the Chinese novel 'The Three-Body Problem' by Liu Cixin.

The series stars Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza Gonzalez, Jess Hong, among others.

A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

The eight episodic series will premiere on Netflix on March 21.

'Lootere':

The series stars Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali, among others.

It revolves around a ship carrying precious cargo and the threat it faces from Somali pirates.

The series, which has shades of the Tom Hanks-starrer ‘Captain Phillips’, has been directed by Jai Mehta, with Hansal Mehta serving as the showrunner.

'Lootere' will air on Disney+ Hotstar from March 22.

