Top Telugu production house alerts public to individual falsely using its producer's name on Instagram

Hyderabad, Dec 20 A fortnight after it first warned the public of an Instagram account found impersonating its producer, a top Telugu production house on Saturday said that it had now come to its attention that an individual was falsely using the name of its producer and approaching people under false pretenses.

Taking to its X timeline to issue the warning, well known production house Mythri Movie Makers said, "It has come to our attention that an individual is falsely using the name of our producer, Mr. Naveen Yerneni Garu, and approaching people under false pretenses. He is using the phone number +91 7543869902 and an Instagram account to pretend as Mr. Naveen garu."

The production house further said, "We request everyone to report the number and the insta account. Please note that any official communication will come from our handle @MythriOfficial."

It may be recalled that the production house had issued a similar warning earlier this month.

On its official X handle to alert the public of fake casting agents and agencies, Mythri Movie Makers said, "Every casting call from Mythri Movie Makers will only be announced through our official handle @MythriOfficial. We request everyone not to engage with any individuals or agencies claiming to cast for our films."

The production house further went on to add, "Additionally, an Instagram account impersonating Mr. Naveen Yerneni garu has come to our notice. Please be aware that it is a fake account.We urge everyone to stay alert and report any such misleading profiles."

Mythri isn't the only production house facing this problem of imposters and fake casting agents and agencies.

In November this year, actor Kamal Haasan's production firm, Raaj Kamal Films International had issued a clarification to make the public aware that it had not hired any casting agents for any of its films.

The production house put out a poster that read, "This is to clarify that Raaj Kamal Films International has not hired any casting agents for any of our films. Please do not trust any e-mails, messages and social media posts received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Raaj Kamal Films International name in any unauthorized manner."

Several other top production houses too have had to face this problem this year.

In August this year, Neelam Productions, the production house of well-known director and producer Pa Ranjith, had urged actors to beware of fake casting calls and not to trust them.

Taking to its X timeline, Neelam Productions issued a clarification. It wrote, "Beware of FAKE AUDITION CALLS in the name of Neelam Productions. Please check for casting calls and audition alerts only from our official social handles. Thank you!"

It also shared a poster that read, "FAKE AUDITION ALERT! Neelam Productions. It has come to our attention that numerous Audition calls/posters are being circulated in the name of Neelam Productions. We would like to declare that these AUDITION CALLS ARE FAKE AND NOT TO TRUST THEM. Any Audition/Casting related posters will be shared through our official handles mentioned below. Announcements and Audition Calls made through external sources are fraudulent. Thank you!Instagram - @neelam_productions Twitter - @officialneelam "

Several actors and production houses have consistently been facing this issue of fake casting calls being put out in their names.

Prior to that, Tamil film actor Sibi Sathyaraj, who is also the son of well-known actor Sathyaraj, best known for his performance as Kattappa in the pan Indian blockbuster ‘Baahubali’, had alerted the general public about a fake casting call put out in his name on social media. The actor had issued a clarification stating that he had nothing to do with either the person who had put it out or with the project mentioned in it.

The fake casting call poster, which Sibi Sathyaraj warned about, gave the impression that the unit of a film, directed by Sakthi Saravanan and featuring actor Sibi Sathyaraj in the lead, was looking for actors of both genders in the age group of 25 to 50 years. It also asked for child artistes in the age group of 10 to 15 years to send their profiles to a particular number.

In February this year, Wunderbar Films Director Sreyas had cautioned the public about miscreants issuing fake casting calls, saying any casting calls being made in his name or that of his production house, Wunderbar Films, were “absolutely fake and baseless”.

In a brief statement, which he posted on his X handle, Sreyas, who is the director of Wunderbar Films, a production house owned by actor Dhanush, had said, “Hello, This is to bring to everyone's attention that any casting calls under my name or Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd is absolutely false and baseless. +91 7598756841 is not my number and is being misused with my picture.”

Prior to that, Prince Pictures, another reputed production house, had issued a cautionary notice, warning actors of fraudsters who were claiming to offer acting roles in their upcoming film Sardar 2 for money or other favours.

