Torbaaz Director Girish Malik's son died by suicide confirms police

Torbaaz director Girish Malik's 18-year-old son Mannan who fell from the 5th floor of his Andheri residence has apparently died of suicide. As per Etimes TV report, Mannan committed suicide after falling off from the fifth floor of his Oberoi Springs building in Mumbai's Andheri. He was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital but doctors failed to revive him and declared him dead. The post-mortem report said that it was a case of suicide. The report added that Girish’s teenage son was under the influence of alcohol when he took this drastic step. Mannan’s father kept him asking not to drink but he did not listen.

The teenager got so aggressive that he broke the window of his building and leaped out. Senior Police Inspector Bandopant Bansode of Amboli Police Station told Etimes, “Mannan had come home consuming a few drinks after playing Holi. However, he kept drinking at home too. His father had a word or two with him asking him to not drink but he did not listen. He got aggressively excited, broke the window, and leaped out. ”Inspector Bansode added, “Prior to that, Mannan had become aggressive with his mother too. Whenever he drank, he often could not keep control over himself. Apparently, Mannan jumped off when his father had gone to his own room and the mother was not nearby, probably in the kitchen.” Actor Sanjay Dutt has expressed his heartfelt condolences after hearing the tragic demise of Girish’s son. In an interview with a news portal, Sanjay, stated "We are shocked beyond words.”Inspector Bansode added, “Prior to that, Mannan had become aggressive with his mother too. Whenever he drank, he often could not keep control over himself. Apparently, Mannan jumped off when his father had gone to his own room and the mother was not nearby, probably in the kitchen.” Actor Sanjay Dutt has expressed his heartfelt condolences after hearing the tragic demise of Girish’s son. In an interview with a news portal, Sanjay, stated "We are shocked beyond words.”

