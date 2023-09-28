'Total shame': Trevor Noah fans furious as comedian calls off Bengaluru show

Trevor Noah fans in India were in for a major disappointment when the comedian announced that he has to cancel his shows in Bengaluru. On Wednesday evening, the very day of the show, Trevor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and cited 'technical issues' for cancelling his shows and expressed his apologies for causing the disappointment.The show was cancelled after Noah complained about "bad acoustics" and informed the organisers that he would not be able to continue the show. Several individuals, who booked tickets for the show, took to social media slamming the organisers.

Many on the internet highlighted the bad audio systems along with other flaws at the venue. Some even pointed out that the AC was dysfunctional, and the location was not accessible."What on earth does this mean @Trevornoah ? Audience can’t hear the comedians on stage?? Really? That sounds quite unbelievable. Are you trying to say something in code??," an angry Vidya Shankar Aiyar asked.Sharing the same sentiment, and X user, with a name antiproton' said,"5000 rs tickets. So many people in a crammed up place. Shitty chairs disguised in covers. No AC. That’s the Silicon Valley city of India LOL.People expressed their anger by calling out the organisers for the poor management of the show. Richa Srivastava, a techie from Bengaluru called it an "epic project management failure".Tinu Cherian Abraham wrote on X, “But what about the people who have braved today’s traffic and came to your show? Refund won’t cut it.”Another X user, Madhavi Solanki, tweeted, “I booked the tickets months back to see you. It’s a shame we couldn’t host you well. We are so sad that we are still in traffic. We are sorry on behalf of all Indian fans who were looking forward to seeing you.”