"Total stick of dynamite on screen": Walton Goggins, Billy Baldwin, others pay tribute to 'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen

Washington, D.C. [US], July 4 : Hollywood is mourning the loss of Michael Madsen, known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino films, including 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2' and 'Reservoir Dogs', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Following the news, stars and family took to social media to share tributes to Madsen.

His sister Virginia Madsen posted a photo of them with her mom, writing in the caption, "He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. A father, a son, a brother etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark. We're not mourning a public figure. We're not mourning a myth but flesh and blood and ferocious heart."

Sharon Stone wrote in the comments: "My sincere condolences to you and your family," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Walton Goggins, who co-stared with Madsen in The Hateful Eight, shared photos with the actor on Instagram, "Michael Madsen...this man...this artist...this poet...this rascal...Fucking ICON.... Aura like no one else. Ain't enough words so I'll just say this.... I love you buddy. A H8TER forever," he wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jennifer Tilly, Madsen's 'The Getaway' co-star, shared on X that he was "one of my favourite actors I ever worked with."

Actor Billy Baldwin wrote on X, "Fitting that Michael Madsen would pass away on 4th of July weekend. He was no firecracker...a total stick of dynamite on screen and in life. Rest easy my friend," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Madsen portrayed the character of Blonde in 'Reservoir Dogs'. This 1992 crime film also starred Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney, Edward Bunker, and director Tarantino.Madsen was popularly known for his collaboration with Tarantino on both 'Kill Bill' films as well as 'The Hateful Eight' and 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.'

The actor's diverse filmography spans more than 300 titles, including 'Donnie Brasco,' 'Thelma & Louise,' 'Sin City,' 'The Doors,' 'Species,' 'Mulholland Falls', and 'Once Upon a Time in Mexico.'

The 'Kill Bill' actor was born on September 25, 1957, in Chicago to Elaine, a filmmaker and author, and Calvin Christian Madsen, a firefighter. His siblings include Cheryl Madsen and Oscar-nominated actress Virginia Madsen.

